Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Malaika Arora Steps Out In A Black Embellished Thigh High Slit Gown walks the ramp for designers 

Malaika Arora Steps Out In A Black Embellished Thigh High Slit Gown walks the ramp for designers 

Articles
Advertisement
Malaika Arora Steps Out In A Black Embellished Thigh High Slit Gown walks the ramp for designers 

Malaika Arora Steps Out In A Black Embellished Thigh High Slit Gown

Advertisement
  • Bollywood’s fashion queen Malaika Arora’s stylish looks always turn heads in the industry.
  • The Diva is one of the most beautiful stars in the industry.
  • She wears everything and has a great sense of fashion.
Advertisement

Bollywood’s fashion queen Malaika Arora’s stylish looks always turn heads in the business. She wears everything and has a great sense of fashion. The Diva is one of the most beautiful stars in the business, and she has kept her body in great shape. The Diva has become the most famous star in B-town because of how amazing she is in her movies. She looks great in everything she wears.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Advertisement

Malaika Arora’s sultry photos of herself in a black dress with a thigh-high split, a deep-v neckline, and a slit up to her thighs made the internet buzz. On Day 4 of Indian Couture Week, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna were inspired by Malaika Arora. She looked like a goddess when she wore a dark green dress with black embroidery. Malaika had bare, dewy makeup and strong eyes and looked stunning. Malaika owned the runway because she was the star of the show. She walked down the runway, and her killer sassy looks made the hotness metre go up.

The actress showed off her fit body, and her outfit was beautifully made. The outfit fit her well and made her look beautiful. She made the outfit look hot and stylish. She wore a beautiful chain with her outfit, which made her look like an angel. When the Diva walked down the runway in her hottest-designed outfit, she got everyone’s attention and made her fans go crazy.

Also Read

Malaika Arora latest bold photoshoot breaks the Internet
Malaika Arora latest bold photoshoot breaks the Internet

Malaika is an Indian actress. Recently Malaika shared pictures on her Instagram...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story