Malaika Arora Steps Out In A Black Embellished Thigh High Slit Gown

Bollywood’s fashion queen Malaika Arora’s stylish looks always turn heads in the business. She wears everything and has a great sense of fashion. The Diva is one of the most beautiful stars in the business, and she has kept her body in great shape. The Diva has become the most famous star in B-town because of how amazing she is in her movies. She looks great in everything she wears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Malaika Arora’s sultry photos of herself in a black dress with a thigh-high split, a deep-v neckline, and a slit up to her thighs made the internet buzz. On Day 4 of Indian Couture Week, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna were inspired by Malaika Arora. She looked like a goddess when she wore a dark green dress with black embroidery. Malaika had bare, dewy makeup and strong eyes and looked stunning. Malaika owned the runway because she was the star of the show. She walked down the runway, and her killer sassy looks made the hotness metre go up.

The actress showed off her fit body, and her outfit was beautifully made. The outfit fit her well and made her look beautiful. She made the outfit look hot and stylish. She wore a beautiful chain with her outfit, which made her look like an angel. When the Diva walked down the runway in her hottest-designed outfit, she got everyone’s attention and made her fans go crazy.