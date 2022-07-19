Mandira Bedi seems to be aging backwards in her new Instagram post

Fans of Mandira Bedi have always found her to be entertaining and captivating.

Continuing in the same vein, the actress recently posted images from her trip to Spain.

Dressed in a multi-coloured striped bikini, Mandira is seen sipping Aperol in the photos.

Fans of Mandira Bedi have always found her to be entertaining and captivating. Continuing in the same vein, the actress recently posted images from her trip to Spain, and they will leave you speechless!

Dressed in a multi-coloured striped bikini, Mandira is seen sipping Aperol in the photos. She captioned it, '#aperol on the #costadelsol'

Her friends and supporters greeted her with love in the comments section as soon as she posted the stunning photos on Instagram. One admirer questioned, “How come you are reverse ageing,” while another said, “Look very good mam.” to always be joyful.

While her matching headgear and cool shades are unmissable, what caught our attention were her two watches. Her friend and actor Rohit Bose Roy wrote, ‘Lovely and I didn’t miss the two watches.’ Many of her fans asked about the same in the comment section. One fan wrote, ‘What is d reason behind wearing two watches?’

Last week, Mandira spent some quality time with her children, Vir and Tara in Italy. The actress shared some lovely snaps from Duomo di Milano.

However, Raj Kaushal, Mandira’s husband, died on June 30, 2021, at the age of 49, after a heart attack. Raj’s final rites had been performed by Mandira.