Mika Singh chooses his best friend Aakanksha Puri as his soon-to-be wife

Famous singer Mika Singh is all set to find his bride
The concept of the show is to locate the right bride for...
The final episode of Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti aired today July 25. As of right now, Mika’s heart has been captured by three contestants: Prantika Das, Neet Mahal, a wild card candidate, and Mika’s best friend Aakanksha Puri. The singer eventually made up his mind on who would control his heart forever and opted for his best friend Aakanksha Puri. The closing episode will also feature a rather heartwarming performance by Mika Singh and his fiance.
Aakanksha Puri shared pictures from the sangeet night on her Instagram page. During which she performed on stage alongside Mika Singh. The model-actress has been one of Mika Singh’s closest pals for many years and has known him for more than ten years. She had admitted that she had gone into Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti because she couldn’t stand to see other women approaching the musician-singer. Much later after it had begun, she joined the reality show as a wild card contestant. Here is a link to the most recent post she shared:
Mika Singh, on the other hand, reportedly maintained that he always wanted to have a friend in his wife. When he made the decision to choose her as his life partner.
The couple is also anticipated to get married very soon. While the specifics of the wedding are not made public.
Girls from all around India, such as Chandrani Das, Dhwani Pawar, Bushra Sheikh, Sonal Khilwani, Poonam Sood, Reshma Gulani, Divya Rai, Ashlesha Rahule, Nisha Dubey, and Pratiksha Das, competed with the three finalists.
