Mira Rajput says, ‘We play Takeshi’s Castle with our own kids’

Articles
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have now departed from Switzerland for a warmer destination. Mira uploaded many photos and videos from a park to her Instagram Stories on Monday night, demonstrating that her children had a great day simply playing about, watching birds, and indulging in adventure games.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput posed for some romantic photos during their last day in Switzerland. Misha and Zain were on vacation in Switzerland with their parents.

Taking to his Instagram Shahid Kapoor shares a romantic photo with Mira Rajput.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

