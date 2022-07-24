Mithun Chakraborty ‘considered suicide’ during his struggling days’

Mithun Chakraborty talked about his hard times.

Mithun Chakraborty talked about his hard times and said there were times when he thought about killing himself. Mithun said in a new interview that he sometimes thought he wouldn’t be able to reach his goals. He also said at that time that he couldn’t go back to Kolkata.

Mithun said, “I generally don’t talk much about this, and also there’s no particular phase I want to mention. Let’s not talk about those struggling days since it might demotivate aspiring artists. Everyone goes through struggles, but mine was so much.”

“Sometimes I used to think I won’t be able to achieve my goals, I even thought of committing suicide. I couldn’t even return to Kolkata due to some reasons. But my advice is never to think of ending your life without fighting. I am a born fighter and I didn’t know how to lose. And, see where I am now.”