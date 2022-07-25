Mona Singh returns to television with the show Pushpa Impossible

Mona Singh is an Indian actress.

She has already started filming for the new show, in which she will play a lawyer.

She says, ‘I am playing an advocate named Damini on the show and it is going to be the first time on TV.’

Mona Singh is an Indian model, actress, comedian, and television presenter. Having first gained prominence in the 2000s for playing the eponymous heroine in the soap opera series Jassi Jassi Koi Nahin, she has since appeared in several other television and film roles.

She says, “I am playing an advocate named Damini on the show and it is going to be the first time on TV that I would be playing a lawyer. So I am excited to play this role. Damini is good at her job and when she meets Pushpa, she helps her out in a case pertaining to her house.”

“As per the story, unknowingly, Pushpa helps Damini’s daughter and after knowing Pushpa’s issue, Damini decides to help her. Says Mona, “Damini is someone who usually charges a high fee to fight a case, but in Pushpa’s case, she does it for free.”