Edition: English
Edition: English

Mouni Roy latest bold photoshoot sets the Internet ablaze

  • Mouni Roy is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi films and television.
  • The actress shared bold pictures of herself on Instagram.
  • She has 24 million followers on her Instagram account.
Mouni Roy is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

The actress shared bold pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. She captioned her post, “Life’s a dandelion white.”

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The pictures are being liked by the fans and have more than 131,450 likes this far. Many of her fans are leaving insightful comments. She has 24 million followers on her Instagram account.

Mouni is a Hindi film and television actress, singer, Kathak dancer, and model. In 2007, she made her television debut.

Mouni Roy looks dreamy in backless blue gown, shares cozy PIC with hubby Suraj Nambiar
Mouni Roy looks dreamy in backless blue gown, shares cozy PIC with hubby Suraj Nambiar

Naagin actress Mouni Roy got married to businessman Suraj Nambiar on January...

