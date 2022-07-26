Mouni Roy latest bold photoshoot sets the Internet ablaze

Mouni Roy is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi films and television.

The actress shared bold pictures of herself on Instagram.

She has 24 million followers on her Instagram account.

Advertisement

Mouni Roy is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

The actress shared bold pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. She captioned her post, “Life’s a dandelion white.”

Take a look!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) Advertisement

The pictures are being liked by the fans and have more than 131,450 likes this far. Many of her fans are leaving insightful comments. She has 24 million followers on her Instagram account.

She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

Mouni is a Hindi film and television actress, singer, Kathak dancer, and model. In 2007, she made her television debut.

Also Read Mouni Roy looks dreamy in backless blue gown, shares cozy PIC with hubby Suraj Nambiar Naagin actress Mouni Roy got married to businessman Suraj Nambiar on January...