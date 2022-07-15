Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Navya Naveli Nanda shares teaser of her advertisement debut on Insta

Navya Naveli Nanda shares teaser of her advertisement debut on Insta

Articles
Advertisement
Navya Naveli Nanda shares teaser of her advertisement debut on Insta

Navya Naveli Nanda has appeared in her first television commercial for a cosmetics company.

Advertisement
  • Navya Naveli Nanda has appeared in her first television commercial for a cosmetics company.
  • She posted a video of herself unlocking her laptop while sitting on a chair, dressed in formals.
  • The trailer for the advertisement, which has yet to appear, shows her discussing “personal worth.”
Advertisement

Navya Naveli Nanda has appeared in her first television commercial for a cosmetics company. She posted a video of herself unlocking her laptop while sitting on a chair, dressed in formals. The trailer for the advertisement, which has yet to appear, shows her discussing “personal worth.”

Also Read

Navya Nanda flaunts her pretty smile in latest clicks
Navya Nanda flaunts her pretty smile in latest clicks

Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, shared joyous candid photos on Instagram....

Sharing the video on Instagram, Navya wrote, “What is the meaning of self-worth? Stay tuned to find out more.” However, this was enough to leave her fans, friends and family impressed. Her mom Shweta wrote, “You’re more than worth it baby!!!” Her bestie Suhana Khan commented on the video, “Ommmmmmgggg wwooowww.” Their friend, actor Ananya Panday, also reacted to the post, and wrote, “Omg!!!! Love you, so excited for you my nav !!!!!!!!” Shanaya Kapoor also reacted, “Navvvvv!!!!! Amazing.” Her uncle Aadar Jain reacted, “Navsss.” Her aunt Riddhima Kapoor also dropped heart emoticons in reaction to the post.

See the post here:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Advertisement

Project Naveli and Aara Health were both founded by Navya. It is an effort to address India’s gender disparity problem. Aara Health is a platform for women’s wellbeing that aims to increase services and public understanding of feminine health in India.

For World Menstrual Hygiene Day in May, Navya had ventured outside and painted a mural on a wall. Her picture showed a uterus covered in blossoming flowers.

Also Read

Navya Naveli Nanda posts her Sunday photo dump from Japan
Navya Naveli Nanda posts her Sunday photo dump from Japan

Navya Naveli Nanda is vacationing in Japan. She posted Instagram photos and...

Sharing a video of her painting on Instagram, Navya had written, “Just us out here painting a wall mural on periods to celebrate World Menstrual Hygiene Day! This is our attempt to celebrate menstruation and make public places more period friendly because…mahvari ki jankari badlegi humari soch (awareness about period will change our though process).”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Gossip News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story