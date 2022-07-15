Navya Naveli Nanda shares teaser of her advertisement debut on Insta

Navya Naveli Nanda has appeared in her first television commercial for a cosmetics company.

Navya Naveli Nanda has appeared in her first television commercial for a cosmetics company.

She posted a video of herself unlocking her laptop while sitting on a chair, dressed in formals.

The trailer for the advertisement, which has yet to appear, shows her discussing “personal worth.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Navya wrote, “What is the meaning of self-worth? Stay tuned to find out more.” However, this was enough to leave her fans, friends and family impressed. Her mom Shweta wrote, “You’re more than worth it baby!!!” Her bestie Suhana Khan commented on the video, “Ommmmmmgggg wwooowww.” Their friend, actor Ananya Panday, also reacted to the post, and wrote, “Omg!!!! Love you, so excited for you my nav !!!!!!!!” Shanaya Kapoor also reacted, “Navvvvv!!!!! Amazing.” Her uncle Aadar Jain reacted, “Navsss.” Her aunt Riddhima Kapoor also dropped heart emoticons in reaction to the post.

See the post here:

Project Naveli and Aara Health were both founded by Navya. It is an effort to address India’s gender disparity problem. Aara Health is a platform for women’s wellbeing that aims to increase services and public understanding of feminine health in India.

For World Menstrual Hygiene Day in May, Navya had ventured outside and painted a mural on a wall. Her picture showed a uterus covered in blossoming flowers.

Sharing a video of her painting on Instagram, Navya had written, “Just us out here painting a wall mural on periods to celebrate World Menstrual Hygiene Day! This is our attempt to celebrate menstruation and make public places more period friendly because…mahvari ki jankari badlegi humari soch (awareness about period will change our though process).”

