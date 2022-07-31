NCPCR new guidelines ‘are too strict and need to be challenged’

A new set of guidelines for kids working in the entertainment sector has been drafted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

And the stakeholders have been contacted for feedback. There have been a variety of responses to the draught.

A website spoke to the CEO of Producers Guild of India, Nitin Tej Ahuja. Who said, “The issue of child rights and safety is paramount for our members. We have sent in a comprehensive representation to NCPCR on the draft guidelines wherein we have taken them through the practical feasibility of implementing some of their guidelines. It is also important to note that many of the key concerns highlighted in the guidelines are already addressed and regulated by a number of already existing laws.”

Under the condition of anonymity, a prominent producer in the television business claimed that the rules are excessively rigid and should be questioned. There are a lot of recommendations that are quite absurd, a senior member of the producers’ body concurred. “There is one proposal that states if you need to replace a child on set or want to use more kids after issuing a list, then the entire shoot will be held up to register again with the district magistrate. Also, sometimes a shoot may entirely change location and one will have to go through the entire process again if it’s a new district.”

Another impractical requirement is that of a medical certificate from the entire unit if there is a child involved in a shooting. “There’s another proposal that a medical certificate has to be given for everyone coming in contact with children and police verification of the same has to be done. Given the vast number of people on sets, this will be a very time consuming and expensive exercise and will go for a toss if there is a last minute change in crew which is very common,” the senior member of producers’ body added.