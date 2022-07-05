Neha Dhupia celebrated 20 years of her Miss India win with emotional post

Neha Dhupia uploaded family photos from the recent Miss India 2022 event.

The actor also wore her crown as she celebrated twenty years as champion.

She captioned the post, “Sometimes in life even if we don’t have a crown … we all have our sparkle”.

Advertisement

Neha Dhupia is an Indian actress and model who works predominantly in Hindi and some Punjabi, Telugu, and Malayalam films.

Neha Dhupia uploaded family photos from the recent Miss India 2022 event. The actor also wore her crown as she celebrated twenty years as champion. View her blog post here.

She captioned the post, “20 years that went by in a flash … but if I shut my eyes and think, all I have is gratitude in my heart.

I did nt think that it would be possible to wear this crown on stage again and relive one of the most precious moments of my life with my most precious people.”

“20 years later I stood taller , stronger , more experienced and a few dress sizes bigger 🙂 … but most importantly I stood for every little girl who dares to dream and work hard towards it , for every daughter who wants nothing more than to make her parents proud , for every partner who basis their relationship on love and equality and for every mother who wants to live her dream and wants nothing more than to have her children by her side as she does that … sometimes in life even if we don’t have a crown … we all have our sparkle.”

Love Miss India 2002 -2022

Advertisement

Also Read Neha Dhupia drops unseen photos from Katrina-Vicky’s wedding Actress Neha Dhupia, who attended Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, revealed...