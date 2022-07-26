Nithya Menen denies getting married, claiming she doesn’t need calls

Akshay Kumar looks uber-cool in his new post featured in the rain
Thanks to the rain gods and a postponed shoot, Akshay Kumar has...
Nithya Menen is an Indian actress and singer who works primarily in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films.
Nithya Menen posted a video to confirm that she is not getting married and is just taking a break after a hard year. She said that her vacation had just begun.
Nithya said in the video, “I just thought I’ll take this opportunity to say it directly myself that I am not getting married. It’s just a big happy made-up story. There’s nothing close to it. Nothing literally. No plans either and nobody is in the picture. So yeah, that’s not happening. This is a classic case of someone who’s just bored. Someone who wants to write a made-up article. I have no plans for it.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
She said, “I am always going to take breaks from acting and I am going to need that time to recuperate. It’s the kind of person I am and it’s the kind of actor I am. Most actors do it. I think it’s very new for people. I will never be able to work like a robot continuously or mechanically.”
“I am not made like that. So, I have had a really tough year and I literally worked every day. And the lockdown happened. Because of the lockdown, everything has piled up and I have five or six more projects to be released. So, that’s the good news. Yaay.”
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.