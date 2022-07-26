Nithya Menen denies getting married, claiming she doesn’t need calls

Nithya Menen is an Indian actress.

Nithya Menen posted a video to confirm that she is not getting married and is just taking a break after a hard year.

She said, “I am always going to take breaks from acting and I am going to need that time to recuperate.”

Nithya Menen is an Indian actress and singer who works primarily in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films.

Nithya Menen posted a video to confirm that she is not getting married and is just taking a break after a hard year. She said that her vacation had just begun.

Nithya said in the video, “I just thought I’ll take this opportunity to say it directly myself that I am not getting married. It’s just a big happy made-up story. There’s nothing close to it. Nothing literally. No plans either and nobody is in the picture. So yeah, that’s not happening. This is a classic case of someone who’s just bored. Someone who wants to write a made-up article. I have no plans for it.”

She said, “I am always going to take breaks from acting and I am going to need that time to recuperate. It’s the kind of person I am and it’s the kind of actor I am. Most actors do it. I think it’s very new for people. I will never be able to work like a robot continuously or mechanically.”

“I am not made like that. So, I have had a really tough year and I literally worked every day. And the lockdown happened. Because of the lockdown, everything has piled up and I have five or six more projects to be released. So, that’s the good news. Yaay.”