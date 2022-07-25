Nushrratt Bharuccha looks beautiful in latest photoshoot

Nushrratt Bharuccha Stunning ramp walk on her Happy Birthday
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrat Bharucha looks divine as she...
Nushrratt Bharuccha is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. She has appeared in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, Chhorii, Ajeeb Daastaans, and many more.
She is quite active on social media and updates her fans and followers frequently. The actress recently posted photos of herself in a raspberry-colored outfit on her Instagram account.
Take a look!
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.
Her hair and makeup enhance her natural attractiveness. She looks superb in an alluring outfit and regal looks created for her gorgeous look. The post has garnered much love from fans as they gushed over Bharuccha’s timeless beauty.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.