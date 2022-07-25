Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nushrratt Bharuccha looks beautiful in latest photoshoot

Nushrratt Bharuccha looks beautiful in latest photoshoot

Articles
Advertisement
Nushrratt Bharuccha looks beautiful in latest photoshoot

Nushrratt Bharuccha looks beautiful in latest photoshoot

Advertisement
  • Nushrratt Bharuccha is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films.
  • The actress recently posted photos of herself in a raspberry-colored outfit on her Instagram account.
  • Her hair and makeup enhance her natural attractiveness.
Advertisement

Nushrratt Bharuccha is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. She has appeared in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, Chhorii, Ajeeb Daastaans, and many more.

She is quite active on social media and updates her fans and followers frequently. The actress recently posted photos of herself in a raspberry-colored outfit on her Instagram account.

Take a look!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Advertisement

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

Her hair and makeup enhance her natural attractiveness. She looks superb in an alluring outfit and regal looks created for her gorgeous look. The post has garnered much love from fans as they gushed over Bharuccha’s timeless beauty.

Also Read

Nushrratt Bharuccha Stunning ramp walk on her Happy Birthday
Nushrratt Bharuccha Stunning ramp walk on her Happy Birthday

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrat Bharucha looks divine as she...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story