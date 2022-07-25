Nushrratt Bharuccha looks beautiful in latest photoshoot

Nushrratt Bharuccha is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films.

The actress recently posted photos of herself in a raspberry-colored outfit on her Instagram account.

Her hair and makeup enhance her natural attractiveness.

Advertisement

Nushrratt Bharuccha is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. She has appeared in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, Chhorii, Ajeeb Daastaans, and many more.

She is quite active on social media and updates her fans and followers frequently. The actress recently posted photos of herself in a raspberry-colored outfit on her Instagram account.

Take a look!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha) Advertisement

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

Her hair and makeup enhance her natural attractiveness. She looks superb in an alluring outfit and regal looks created for her gorgeous look. The post has garnered much love from fans as they gushed over Bharuccha’s timeless beauty.

Also Read Nushrratt Bharuccha Stunning ramp walk on her Happy Birthday Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrat Bharucha looks divine as she...