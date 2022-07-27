Nysa Devgan in a sexy black dress with a plunging neckline

Nysa Devgan, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is on vacation in Greece.

Her best friend Ohran Awatramani shared a set of photos of her with his fans.

Nysa was also seen partying with her friends in a video that went viral.

Nysa Devgan, the older daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is on vacation with her friends in Greece. Ohran Awatramani, her best friend and a social media star, never misses a chance to share pictures of him with Nysa. Since her Instagram account is private, this is a treat for her fans. Nysa Devgan’s hot and sizzling photos keep her in the news. Ohran shared a set of pictures of Nysa chilling with her friends while wearing a short black dress with a deep V-neck.

Nysa was also seen partying with her friends in a video that went viral. Nysa was seen dancing to music while she was drunk. Orhan Awatramani was the first person to share the photos. “And if I could, I’d make a deal with God and get him to switch our places,” he wrote in the caption for the photos.

Check out how hot and sexy Nyssa Devgn looks!

Nysa Devgan’s party look!

Bollywood will never have Nyssa Devgan in it. In an interview with Film Companion, Ajay Devgan said, “Forget my daughter… I don’t know if she wants to come into this line because till this moment she’s shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with the children. I don’t know. She is abroad, studying right now.”