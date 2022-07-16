Paramount Pictures to distribute ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ globally

The upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha,” starring Aamir Khan, will be distributed internationally by Paramount Pictures.

The upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha,” starring Aamir Khan, will be distributed internationally by Paramount Pictures. According to a statement that the Hollywood firm announced on Saturday. The upcoming comedy-drama starring Khan is an authentic remake of the same-titled 1994 movie starring Tom Hanks.

Actor Atul Kulkarni adapted the English script into the Hindi film, which was directed by director Advait Chandan.

Mark Viane, President of International Theatrical Distribution at Paramount Pictures, issued a statement in which he expressed excitement about releasing an event movie like “Laal Singh Chadda” for viewers all over the world.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with V18 and Aamir Khan in bringing ‘Laal Singh Chadda’ to audiences worldwide. This retelling of the Academy Award-winning motion picture ‘Forrest Gump’ is truly something special and we can’t wait for fans around the globe to experience this event film,” Viane said in a statement.

Marc Weinstock, President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution at Paramount Pictures, said “‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will present India’s culture and history in a unique way”.

“Like the original classic ‘Forrest Gump’, this movie is full of heart and hope and universally-relatable themes. We can’t wait for audiences everywhere to meet Laal and see India’s culture and history through his unique lens,” Weinstock added.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is set to be released worldwide on August 11.