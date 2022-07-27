Police give FIR report to Ranveer Singh for ‘vulgar photos’

The Mumbai Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh is in trouble because of a recent photo shoot he did while naked. The Mumbai Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Singh on Tuesday after a complaint was made that his “vulgar” photos “hurting the sentiments of women”

The media reported that a member of a non-government group called the Shyam Mangaram Foundation asked for an FIR to be filed against the Bollywood actor. The person who filed the complaint said that the actor’s photos hurt the “sentiments” of women and hurt their modesty.

#NoSpin | "Of course this is vulgar, we can see his (Ranveer Singh's) 'bum', his video is with me he is completely nude in that video": Vedika Chaubey, complainant on FIR against actor Ranveer Singh for nude photoshoot pic.twitter.com/6WS9zt4pBk — NDTV (@ndtv) July 26, 2022

“Last week we saw many nude photographs were clicked in such a manner that any male or female will feel ashamed about it,” the complaint said.

It was given to the Chembur police station, and the person who filed the complaint asked for a case to be made against the actor in Ram Leela under the Information Technology Act and different parts of the Indian Penal Code.

On Thursday, July 21, As per the media posted a naked photo spread from an interview with the Bollywood star. Singh’s fashion choices have often caught people’s attention, but getting rid of all his clothes has put him in the spotlight.

“It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances, I’ve been damn f-ing naked. You can see my f-ing soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable,” Ranveer said.

