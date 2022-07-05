Prachi Desai was told she was ‘too attractive’ for a role

Prachi Desai played a bad person in the Zee5 movie Forensic.

She talks about how her face and image made it hard for her to get challenging roles.

Reveals that until recently, she was told she is “too attractive” for some jobs.

Prachi Desai talks about how people reacted to her playing a bad person in the Zee5 movie Forensic and why her face and image made it hard for her to get roles that were hard for her.

She says, “These are the kind of roles I have always wanted to play and I think it’s OTT that deserves the credit. This is the place where people are taking big risks and giving you opportunities one never really thought about.”

You have to go into these gray zones, which are very uncomfortable. I think as an actor, it just came. It was easy. The funny part is I would instantly switch on and switch off. If you see the shot after it was cut and if the camera was still rolling, I was laughing. And I don’t mean this in a wrong way. I don’t want anyone to think I was enjoying it. I don’t know how to put it correctly but you don’t want to dwell too long. You really shouldn’t for your mental health.”

She says that until recently, she was told she is “too attractive” for some jobs, a comment she isn’t quite sure is meant as a compliment. “I heard this just a while ago before Forensic came out. There was an interesting role and somebody from the platform said, ‘Don’t you think she is too pretty for it?’ I said thank you to the director for at least telling me that. I am just happy here that they are not doubting my skill, they don’t think I lack anything there. But they think I am too pretty. I really don’t know what’s the right reaction for that but I’m definitely not going to take that negatively.” She says.

