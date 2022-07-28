Advertisement
Preity Zinta and Sussanne Khan meets in Los Angeles

  In Los Angeles, Preity Zinta is now living.
  The actress posted a picture with Sussanne Khan on social media after recently meeting her.
  Sharing the picture, she wrote, "There are friends in life & there are friends for life.
In Los Angeles, Preity Zinta is now living. The actress posted a picture with Sussanne Khan on social media after recently meeting her. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “There are friends in life & there are friends for life. Never a dull moment with you my darling @suzkr Three decades and counting. #friendsforever #friendslikefamily #ting.” In the picture, the duo looked cute as they donned their brightest smiles.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Sussanne acknowledged the post by writing, “I love you beyond my words…my darling pree. We have the best Laugh out Louds together. It’s always better when we are together, “in the comments section.

Earlier this month, Preity shared another happy photo with her husband Gene Goodenough, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni and Sonali Bendre. Sharing it, Zinta wrote, “A night to remember. #memories #ting.”

Despite being off the big screen, Zinta still manages to have a sizable fan base thanks to her Instagram pictures that show off her joyful moments and glimpses into her daily life. She was a notable guest at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration.

 

