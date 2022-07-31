Prithviraj Sukumaran’s birthday wish for wife Supriya Menon

Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote a sweet note to his wife Supriya Menon on her birthday.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon got married on April 25, 2011, in Kerala.

In 2007, they met each other in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Bro Daddy actor Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote a sweet note to his wife Supriya Menon on her birthday. He posted a picture of the couple to a instagram and wrote, “Friend, happy birthday! With your hand in mine, no battle is too hard and no journey is too long. To many more years and always! @supriyamenonprithviraj.”

For those who don’t know, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon got married on April 25, 2011, in Kerala. In 2007, they met each other in Mumbai. Supriya Menon was a journalist, and when the actor read Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts, he was moved by the city. The Lucifer star showed her around the city, and in the end, they fell in love. The couple who fell in love have a daughter named Alankrita, who was born in 2014.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran is working on several different projects. In his next movie, Aadujeevitham, the star of Ayyappanum Koshiyum will play a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia who gets lost in the middle of the desert. In the movie, Amala Paul will play the role of Sainu, Rik Aby will play the role of Jasser, and Talib Mohammad will play the role of Senior Arbab.

In the action comedy Gold, which is coming out soon, he will also be on screen with Lady Superstar Nayanthara. This comedy was made by Alphonse Putharen, who became well-known for the romantic movie Premam, which came out in 2015.

The actor has also worked with the people who made KGF on a movie called Tyson. The movie takes place in modern India, and Murali Gopy wrote the script.