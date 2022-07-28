Priyanka Chopra enjoyed with Lilly Singh at Diljit Dosanjh concert

Priyanka Chopra was seen dancing to Diljit Dosanjh’s songs at a recent concert, indicating that she is a true lover of his music.

Lilly had posted the clip on her social media account and captioned it, “Punjabiiii,” re-sharing the same Diljit wrote, “We’re proud of you ladies”.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday with her friends and family in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Nick Jonas had shared a series of pictures from their celebration and penned, “Happiest birthday to my ❤ the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra.” Priyanka and Nick’s daughter Malti Marie was also seen in the pictures, which didn’t reveal her face.

The couple welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy earlier this year. On the occasion of Mother’s day, Priyanka had introduced her daughter to the world and shared, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home.”

Priyanka will soon be featured in the science fiction series “Citadel” on the work front. ‘Jee Le Zaraa,’ a Bollywood movie starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, is another project she is working on.