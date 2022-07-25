Priyanka Chopra Went To A Kenny Chesney Concert With Nick Jonas

With her husband Nick Jonas and her pals, Priyanka Chopra concluded her birthday week by going to a Kenny Chesney concert in California.

The duo can be seen dancing to the music in matching black clothes in the video.

On July 18, Priyanka began her birthday week in Mexico, and ever since, she has been delighting her followers to gorgeous photos from her 40th birthday celebration on Instagram.

Advertisement

With her husband Nick Jonas and her pals, Priyanka Chopra concluded her birthday week by going to a Kenny Chesney concert in California. The duo can be seen dancing to the music in matching black clothes in the video. On July 18, Priyanka began her birthday week in Mexico, and ever since, she has been delighting her followers with gorgeous photos from her 40th birthday celebration on Instagram.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti and Nick Jonas spotted at pool party Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday. Parineeti Chopra shared a collection of...

With her 6-month-old baby Malti Marie, mother Madhu Chopra, Nick’s parents, Paul Kevin and Denise Miller Jonas, and Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra, the actress celebrated her birthday on July 18.

Here have a look at the video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoying Kenny Chesney’s concert:

With her family and friends, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday in Mexico. The actress sent a lengthy statement thanking everyone for making her day special while sharing photos from the party, notably her husband Nick Jonas.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas intend more kids after Malti Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born via a surrogate in January. They...

The excerpt from the note read, “Just a girl and her birthday squad! So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far). The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. I’m so touched by all the birthday love I’ve received this year.”

On Priyanka Chopra’s 40th birthday, Nick Jonas dropped an adorable post, offering a glimpse into her beachside birthday. He wrote, “Happiest birthday to my the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you.”