Edition: English
Edition: English

Raj Anadkat & Adaa Khan to star in music video

Raj Anadkat & Adaa Khan to star in music video

  • Adaa Khan is an Indian television actress and model.
  • Raj Anadkat is widely recognized as Tapu from the television serial Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah. 
  • Adaa Khan’s most recent post shows her posing with Raj Anadkat.
Adaa Khan is an Indian television actress and model. She is known for portraying Akashi in Behenein, Amrit in Amrit Manthan, Shesha in Naagin, and Sitara in Vish Ya Amrit.

Soon, Raj Anadkat, who is widely recognized as Tapu from the television serial Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah, will make his music video debut. The gorgeous man with a wonderful grin has been winning the hearts of the audience for the past five years with his role in the program. According to reports, he resigned from the show recently, and fans of the show and the actor are devastated by the news. On the good side, they will soon see him in a new role, as he will be romancing the well-known actress Adaa Khan.

Adaa Khan’s most recent post shows her posing with Raj Anadkat. Raj looks sharp in a white suit and green jacket, and Adaa is as beautiful as ever in a floral short dress and red jacket.

She captioned her post, “Get ready to fall in love with #AdaaKhan & #RajAnadkat ‘s new song.. Coming soon on @unitedwhiteflag.”

A post shared by Adaa (@adaakhann)

