Rajat Kapoor calls his double role in Rk/RKay the most difficult experience

‘What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraaiyaan, I did that 15 years ago,’ says Mallika Sherawat
Mallika Sherawat said that some people in the industry talk about her...
Rajat Kapoor has consistently dazzled audiences with his brilliant performance by portraying a variety of personalities. But the actor believed that playing the dual part of Rk/Rkay was one of the hardest characters to portray in recent years.
“The double role is difficult- no doubt about that. Not for any other reason, but in many scenes in this film – I was acting opposite myself- which means, there was no other actor in the scene. Normally when you act with another actor, you get a response – and then you respond to your co-actor and the scene kind of builds from there. In this case, no such luck. And to make the matters worse, I was also the director- I must say, in terms of being an actor- this was my most difficult experience” shared Rajat Kapoor while speaking about his experience of playing a double role in Rk/Rkay.
The movie will be released in theatres on 22 July. Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara all play significant roles in the Priyanshi Films-produced movie.
