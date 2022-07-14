Rajkummar Rao reacts to Patralekhaa applying sindoor on him

Actor Rajkummar Rao has talked about his idyllic wedding to Patralekhaa.

Actor Rajkummar Rao has talked about his idyllic wedding to Patralekhaa. As he prepares for the release of his new film, “HIT: The First Case.” The couple wed in Chandigarh in November of last year during a private ceremony.

Everyone watched their wedding film, and for all the right reasons. She replicated Rajkummar Rao’s action of applying the sindoor to her forehead. Everyone was incredibly impressed by the couple’s gesture.

Recently, Rajkummar discussed the same in an interview. He said that he does not check comments when asked if he experienced any social media trolling after the video was published. While he added that many individuals had taken it up and that numerous articles had been produced. Also he described Patralekhaa’s action as “impulsive.” He continued by saying that he upholds equality and will never look down on anyone. Raj expressed his satisfaction that it occurred even though it was not planned.

Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra also appears in “HIT: The First Case.” This Hindi version of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster of the same name is helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, who also oversaw the first movie. Rajkummar also has the films “Bheed” with Bhumi Pednekar and “Mr. and Mrs. Mahi” with Janhvi Kapoor in addition to them.