Rajkummar Rao says, “Nepotism will always be there”

Rajkummar Rao says there are plenty of prospects in the sector.

He talked about his friends and classmates who are becoming well-known on OTT platforms.

Nepotism will be there, but your work and talent will speak, he said.

Advertisement

Nepotism in the film industry, according to actor Rajkummar Rao, “will always be there.” In a recent interview, Rajkummar added that there are plenty of prospects in the sector even though there is some nepotism. He talked about his friends and classmates who are becoming well-known on OTT platforms, such as Pratik Gandhi and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Rajkummar said, “Nepotism will always be there, but now there are many opportunities. I have friends who were my classmates but are getting recognition now, thanks to OTT platforms. Like Jaideep (Ahlawat) who did so well in Pataal Lok and Pratik (Gandhi) in Scam 1992. Nepotism will be there, but your work and talent will speak.”

“No one knows the formula of a hit film, you have to keep trying and then leave it to destiny. I haven’t really thought about why South films are doing well, maybe because they are good films, the hard work shows.”

“But I believe cinema goes through phases, at one point we were shooting songs in Switzerland, then we started telling small-town stories, and now it is time for larger-than-life cinema that the South offers. But, as an actor, I rather do films I can be proud of not, not necessarily something that is working. As long as my producers don’t lose money, I can keep telling stories. I would rather do films I will be proud of. I don’t want to be part of a herd. It is okay if my films don’t make ₹100 crore at the box office.”

Also Read Rajkummar Rao leaves Patralekhaa awestruck as he gazes directly into the camera Rajkummar Rao will next be found in Mr and Mrs Mahi inverse...