Rakhi Sawant punched a journalist in a playful manner

A video of Rakhi is going viral on social media in which she can be seen with a new boyfriend and a woman.

It can be seen in the video that at the same time, the journalist questions the woman standing next to Rakhi about their break-up.

After that, Rakhi attacks the journalist with kicks and punches in the crowd of people.

Later, the journalist was also seen laughing, while Rakhi, on the other hand, also backed away smiling.

However, it seems like friendly banter rather than a take on aggression. As we know from the celebrity’s recent interaction, Rakhi had been in an abusive marriage with Ritesh for 3 years. She has been open and honest about how Ritesh treated her badly, leaving her on the wedding day and going abroad. Just because the paparazzi got the news of her marriage and stormed to take photos.

She later clarified that she had begged Ritesh to come in front of the media and accept that he had married her. As everyone started to think that this marriage of her is nothing but a publicity stunt. We saw the couple in Big Boss house later as Ritesh came as a wild card. From that, we could see that the two were not particularly close. After just a couple of months, Rakhi Sawant announced that she has asked for a divorce from him. Now the dancer is dating a mechanic named Adil Khan Durrani, who is a resident of Mumbai as well.