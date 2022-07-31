Ram Gopal Varma calls OTT versus cinema halls debate ‘dumb’

Everyone is still debating whether over-the-top platforms are better than movie theatres.

And the success of digital platforms has led people to assume that over-the-top platforms are the way of the future.

Ram Gopal Varma, a filmmaker, wants to see things differently.

Ram Gopal Varma, a filmmaker, wants to see things differently. The talented filmmaker recently called the debate between OTT and theatres “stupid” in a tweet and provided the examples of the restaurant and nightclub industries to support his position.

Reacting to the continuing debate, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted on Sunday, “The argument about people not coming to theatres because of OTT’s is as dumb as saying , because you can get food at your home , nobody will come to hotels and restaurants.” While many supported the filmmaker’s position and believed that theatres will never close and would weather this crisis with ease, others drew attention to the flaws in RGV’s argument.

The Argument about people not coming to theatres because of OTT's is as dumb as saying ,because u can get food at ur home , nobody will come to hotels and restaurants — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 30, 2022

The days of holding off on watching a movie at home for months after its release are long gone. Since the reopening of movie theatres in November of last year, the timeframe for film release on digital platforms has been reduced from eight to four weeks. However, this sparked discussions about how the theatre industry of feature films is impacted by the OTT release. Consequently, from August 1 onward, there will once again be an eight-week window between the theatrical and OTT release of movies, according to multiplex groups and exhibitors.

The crowd was unimpressed by Ram Gopal Varma’s most recent release, “Ladki.” A martial arts movie with a female lead. Pooja Bhalekar, making her acting debut, stars in the movie.