Ranbir Kapoor claims Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘tortured’ him on set

  • Ranbir Kapoor made his cinematic debut in 2006 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya.
  • In a previous interview, he described working with the filmmaker as akin to torture.
  • The actor disclosed that Sanjay had previously beaten him on set.
Ranbir Kapoor made his cinematic debut in 2006 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. Previously, he assisted the director on his 2004 film Black. In a previous interview, he described working with the filmmaker as akin to torture. The actor disclosed that Sanjay had previously beaten him.

Ranbir said, “He (Bhansali) was a hard task-master and I was kneeling down on set, he was beating me…after a point it got so heavy and I felt so tortured that I had to quit the film at a point…I think it was like 10 or 11 months into my job and I am like ‘ listen I cant do this, its getting to me’ I think I am too sensitive and emotional and he got to know me so well and he kind of kept poking into that… he got too much, went crazy as far as I was concerned.”

“Having said that I think all my performances that I do in cinema it all comes from that experience, from him …he was a true teacher in that sense…he taught me everything in terms of acting and emotions and stuff like that.”

