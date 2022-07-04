Ranbir Kapoor claims Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘tortured’ him on set

Ranbir Kapoor made his cinematic debut in 2006 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya.

In a previous interview, he described working with the filmmaker as akin to torture.

The actor disclosed that Sanjay had previously beaten him on set.

Ranbir said, “He (Bhansali) was a hard task-master and I was kneeling down on set, he was beating me…after a point it got so heavy and I felt so tortured that I had to quit the film at a point…I think it was like 10 or 11 months into my job and I am like ‘ listen I cant do this, its getting to me’ I think I am too sensitive and emotional and he got to know me so well and he kind of kept poking into that… he got too much, went crazy as far as I was concerned.”

“Having said that I think all my performances that I do in cinema it all comes from that experience, from him …he was a true teacher in that sense…he taught me everything in terms of acting and emotions and stuff like that.”

