Ranbir Kapoor recalls becoming the ‘poster boy of a casanov’

Before being married to Alia Bhatt, the actor’s relationships had become a hot topic in the media.

Ranbir Kapoor had a long-term romance with the actor Katrina Kaif before he met Alia.

He was dating actor Deepika Padukone prior to Katrina.

Advertisement

Before being married to Alia Bhatt, the actor’s relationships had become a hot topic in the media. Ranbir Kapoor had a long-term romance with the actor Katrina Kaif before he met Alia. He was dating actor Deepika Padukone prior to Katrina.

Also Read Ranbir Kapoor says that Shamshera is the toughest movies he has done Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor's forthcoming movie, is getting ready for release. Ranbir stated...

Although Alia and Ranbir’s ex-partners are still close friends, the breakups between them weren’t as amicable. Deepika Padukone made a remark about Ranbir on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan after the couple split. Suggesting that her ex could promote a condom company.

Ranbir in a recent interview spoke about how the news about his personal life has affected his public image. He was asked if he feels he was judged for his personal life and relationships. Ranbir said: “Well take me for granted, take me for a ride. I don’t mind it. I love my life, I love my work, I love my family. I am very grateful for everything I have in my life. I am an actor, people can say anything about me. They can say something good, they can say something bad. But eventually what matters to me is that they must like my movies so my focus, my hard work, my energies are only towards making a good film and it really doesn’t bother me if somebody bi**es about me, if anyone says anything bad about me. It doesn’t boil my blood.”

Also Read Ranbir Kapoor wishes to direct a film, says wife Alia Bhatt can be the producer Ranbir Kapoor doesn't need to be introduced. He is one of the...

Asked if these comments reach him, Ranbir said, “It reaches me, and I think it’s a pinch of salt. It’s fine. There’s so much spoken to me. I became the poster boy of a casanova, of a cheater. People have heard somebody’s perspective, somebody’s point of view, and they haven’t heard mine. And I don’t think they’ll ever hear it also. It’s fine. I am here to be an actor and that’s all I want to do.”