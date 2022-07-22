Rani Mukerji and her brother visited Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple

Rani Mukerji opts for a floral short dress and matching bag on a Sunday outing
Rani Mukerji is regarded as one of the most popular actresses of...
Rani Mukerji made a rare public appearance today at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple. Where she was joined by her brother Raja Mukerji. The big Aditya Chopra film Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor, was released shortly after Rani’s visit. And the internet was quick to make the connection.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Today’s release of Shamshera has drawn mixed reviews, with audience response being slightly more positive. Aditya and Rani Chopra will be hopeful that the movie’s box office performance improves over the weekend. Whether Rani’s brief stop in Siddhivinayak was intended for the movie or not, Shamshera’s fate will undoubtedly have an impact on the future of the Hindi film industry.
Rani’s next appearance will be in Nikhil Advani’s play Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway. It portrays the tale of a mother who battles an entire nation and its political structure on behalf of her child.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, In Theatres News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.