Rani Mukerji and her brother visited Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple

Rani Mukerji made a rare public appearance today at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple. Where she was joined by her brother Raja Mukerji. The big Aditya Chopra film Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor, was released shortly after Rani’s visit. And the internet was quick to make the connection.

At Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party in May, Rani made her most recent public appearance. Fans were interested in her visit to the shrine despite the fact that she has avoided the spotlight since then. Fans who were in attendance at the temple rushed up to take pictures with Rani, who was dressed in a green salwar suit with a pink dupatta.

 

Today’s release of Shamshera has drawn mixed reviews, with audience response being slightly more positive. Aditya and Rani Chopra will be hopeful that the movie’s box office performance improves over the weekend. Whether Rani’s brief stop in Siddhivinayak was intended for the movie or not, Shamshera’s fate will undoubtedly have an impact on the future of the Hindi film industry.

Rani’s next appearance will be in Nikhil Advani’s play Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway. It portrays the tale of a mother who battles an entire nation and its political structure on behalf of her child.

