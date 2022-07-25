Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood honored as Brand Endorser of 2022 by IAA

The IAA Leadership Awards are one of the major programmes among several that IAA runs for the business.

Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood received recognition for their work in marketing, media, and entertainment at a lavish ceremony on July 25, 2022.

Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood have now joined the ranks of Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others.

The IAA Leadership Awards are one of the major programmes among several that IAA runs for the business. The IAA Leadership Awards bring together a variety of people from the marketing, advertising, and media industries on one common stage to honour and acknowledge them. It recognises both men and women who have made remarkable contributions to the marketing, advertising, and media industries via their inventiveness, ingenuity, and execution of ground-breaking marketing projects. Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood were recognised by the IAA this year as the IAA Brand Endorser of the Year and the IAA Samaritan Leader of the Year, respectively.

Singh and Sood received recognition for their work in marketing, media, and entertainment at a lavish ceremony on July 25, 2022. The duo have now joined the ranks of Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others who have earned comparable honours over the years. An eminent jury presided over this event, just like in years past.

The jury this year was made up of Harsh Goenka, the jury chair and chairman of RPG Enterprises, Asim Warsi, the senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Samsung India, Hemant Malik, the divisional chief executive of ITC’s food division, Mayank Kumar, the CEO of upGrad, Neeraj Roy, the founder and CEO of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment, Punit Misra, the president of content and international markets at ZEE, Renu Sud Karn (COO Swiggy).