Ranveer Singh faces a complaint on his Nude photoshoot from an NGO

Ranveer Singh recently broke the internet with a daring photo shoot for a magazine. While his female fans couldn’t stop drooling over his avatar for the magazine cover. The actor, who is frequently praised for his eccentric sense of style, seems to have offended an NGO. In fact, a complaint has been registered against the actor for hurting the sentiments of women.

According to ANI reports, an NGO has submitted a complaint against the naked photoshoot at Chembur Police Station. As per the complainant, the Bajirao Mastani actor should be charged under various sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code) as well as the Information Technology Act for the photoshoot, as they also added that it hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty. However, a Chembur police official was quoted saying to these reports that they have not registered an FIR against the actor until now and that they are still in the process of an investigation. “We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring,” said the official.

On a Turkish carpet, Ranveer Singh was photographed posing naked for the Paper magazine. The actor also posted the photographs on his own Instagram account. Many people believed that the images were immoral, despite the fact that the actor has received support from his fans and professional peers and been praised for his bravery.

Regarding his upcoming projects, the actor has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. And Cirkus with Pooja Hegde from Karan Johar, among others.