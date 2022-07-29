Advertisement
Edition: English
Ranveer Singh styles up casual quotient in white T-shirt, blazer and pants

Articles
Ranveer Singh styles up casual quotient in white T-shirt, blazer and pants

  • Ranveer Singh  will be hosting the Filmfare Awards show this year.
  • Ranveer Singh styles ups casual quotient in white T-shirt, blazer and pants
    Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

On September 9, 2022, Wolf777 will be the title partner for the 67th Filmfare Awards, which will be put on by Filmfare. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor will be in charge of the Filmfare Awards show this year. As Filmfare night gets closer, people are getting more and more excited about the event. The night will have some great performances, important wins, and fun times. Before all of that, the 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards press conference was held at Taj Lands’ End in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh, who is hosting this year’s awards, and other important people were there. The night will have some great performances, important wins, and fun times.

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh looks great in an all-white outfit at the press conference for the 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022 in Mumbai. He put pictures of the same things on his Instagram. Ranveer Singh shared a photo of himself looking great in a plain white t-shirt. He looked away from the camera with a smile that made you want to smile, too. His hair was styled in the bun that was his trademark, and he wore diamond stud earrings, a chain, and an expensive watch. The actor’s beard and moustache were also well-kept. In the photos that follow, he looks good in an off-white jacket over a white T-shirt, off-white pants, and white sneakers.

Ranveer Singh’s next role will be in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will be shown alongside Cirkus, starring Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty.

