Rashmika Mandanna looks stylish aces the denim look in her latest shoot

Rashmika Mandanna looks great in western and Indian outfits.

Her denim attire is stunning. Rashmika styled a denim on denim ensemble.

She chose a blue denim jacket, loose-fitting pants.

Rashmika Mandanna always looks good in her clothes, whether they are western or traditional Indian. Her most recent outfit looks super stylish as she aces the denim look . Rashmika put together a stylish denim outfit and told us how to wear denim on denim.

She chose a blue denim jacket, loose-fitting pants, and a white crop top, which is now a must-have in every woman’s closet. Rashmika wore a pair of small gold hoops as an accessory. The actress kept her makeup simple by wearing a glossy lip colour, shimmery eye shadow, and eyeliner that was barely visible. The caption on this glitzy post said, “I’m a blessed mess.”

Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay are making their movie Varisu, which will be in more than one language. The movie, which will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is expected to come out around Pongal 2023. She will also be in the movie Sita Raman, where Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur play the main roles. She also plans to write Pushpa 2. Also, Rashmika Mandanna will make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming spy thriller Mission Majnu. She will be on screen with Sidharth Malhotra in the movie. Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan are also coming out with her in them.

