Rashmika Mandanna signed on a artwork by her fan in Dehli

Rashmika Mandanna was recently in Delhi for work-related reasons, where she was seen chatting with a fan. Rashmika can be seen autographing a piece of artwork given to her by a fan in a popular video. The actress wore no makeup and was covered in a cream shawl.

Rashmika recently completed up filming for the Bollywood debut film “GoodBye,” which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The movie’s October 7, 2022, release date puts it in direct competition with “Mr and Mrs Mahi,” starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. Both movies are counting on the weekend after Dussehra to be joyous.

Announcing the film’s wrap, Rashmika had shared last month, “Goodbye. Hate to say goodbye to my baby ‘Goodbye’…but guys it’s a wrap for me for Goodbye! It’s been 2 years since we began this journey amidst covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows- through sickness and in health) but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all and now I can’t wait for you guys to see what Goodbye is really all about.. this is going to be funnnnnnn! Get ready to do some serious laughing.” Apart from ‘GoodBye’, Rashmika will also be seen essaying the lead in ‘Animal’ co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.