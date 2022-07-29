Raveena Tandon never wanted to do the Tip Tip Barsa Paani song!

Actress Raveena Tandon earned the moniker “Mast Mast Girl” of Bollywood.

All thanks to her well-received performance in the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

However, Shabbir Boxwala, the co-screenwriter and production designer for Mohra, said Raveena declined to perform the song.

Shabbir claimed in an interview that Raveena was reluctant to perform the song. Because she believed her father wouldn’t enjoy it. Rajiv Rai, the director of the movie, eventually convinced her to perform the well-known song.

Shabbir was also asked how the producers got Raveena on board, because Divya Bharti was the original pick for the project.

He said, “Raveena had met Rajiv. She knew that it was a good project but she was apprehensive, as there was a peck in the Tip Tip Barsa Paani song. She said that her father won’t appreciate it. To which Rajiv said, ‘Don’t show the film to your dad’ (laughs)! Finally, she agreed.” Divya Bharti was signed for the film and even shot for it for five days. After a month Divya died after she allegedly fell from the balcony of her apartment in Mumbai.

In an earlier interview, Raveena talked about the iconic song. She said, “I was never comfortable doing provocative songs. But this time, I was convinced that it would be okay. And, it was. The song was fabulous and the choreography, though erotic, was never suggestive or vulgar. I’d never do anything even remotely off-colour in my entire career.”

The song was filmed over the course of four days on a construction site, according to Raveena. She had to perform barefoot, and there were rocks and nails all over the place. She had a fever when the song was being filmed because she had to be doused in water.

Tip, tip In 1994, Akshay Kumar played the major role in the movie Mohra, which included the song Barsa Paani. Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik sang the song. The song is also used in the 2021 movie Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay and Katrina Kaif.