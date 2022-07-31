Selwyn Santmajor used Rubik’s Cubes to make huge posters for the movie Ek Villain Returns.

Selwyn Santmajor, paid tribute to the movie.

It took him 10 hours to make these 10 foot posters.

Advertisement

In Ek Villain Returns, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria are all in the same movie for the first time. The movie, which was directed by Mohit Suri, gives them gray-toned roles, and the trailer got a lot of attention because of the music and the way the characters got along. Rubik Cube artist Selwyn Santmajor, who is well-known on social media for his skills, paid tribute to the movie in his own way for the first time.

Selwyn Santmajor used Rubik’s Cubes to make huge posters for the movie Ek Villain Returns. In these posters, the skillful artist showed how much the main characters liked each other. According to his Instagram post, it took him 10 hours to make these 10 foot posters of John Abraham and Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. He posted this on Instagram and wrote, “After 10 hours and 1144 Rubik’s Cubes, this 10ft x 5ft portrait of the Villains will keep you amazed! #EkVillainReturns.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Selwyn Santmajor (@thetattooedindian)

Advertisement

Ek Villain Returns is a standalone sequel to Ek Villain, which was made by T-Series and Ekta Kapoor. In the new movie, the main characters are played by John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor. Each character keeps a part of their life a secret. The movie seems to have started off well at the box office, and Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Disha Patani were seen giving out sweets to the media last night because of how well it did. Mohit Suri was in charge of making the movie, which came out on July 29.