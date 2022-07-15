Ruchir Modi reacts to father Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen

Ruchir Modi responded a day after his father Lalit Modi made his relationship with Sushmita Sen public on Twitter.

Stating that their family has a rule against discussing each other’s private life.

Ruchir said, “I prefer not to comment at all, to be very honest, as we don’t comment on personal matters as a family policy.”

Ruchir Modi responded a day after his father Lalit Modi made his relationship with Sushmita Sen public on Twitter. In an interview with a media outlet, Ruchir stated that their family has a rule against discussing each other's private life.

Formerly married to Lalit was Minal Sagrani, who passed away from cancer in 2018. Lalit and Minal have a son named Ruchir and a daughter named Aliya after getting married in October 1991. Lalit hosts Ruchir when he is in London.

On Thursday, former IPL Chairman and businessman Lalit Modi created a storm on the internet when he tweeted pictures with Sushmita. “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon,” he wrote as he posted several pictures with Sushmita – from their recent holiday in Maldives and Sardinia along with some old ones.

Sushmita was previously dating Rohman Shawl. Reacting to the news, Rohman congratulated the couple. Hearing the news he said, “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!”