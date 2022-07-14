Sailesh Kolanu claims that Rajummar Rao spoiled him with his dedication

Rajkumar Rao starrer Hit: The First Case released it’s trailer on Friday
In his Hindi directorial debut, “HIT – The First Case,” filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu claims that working with renowned actor Rajkummar Rao spoiled him. Whilst also increasing the bar for future coworkers.
“I felt many a time he was hurting himself but he was acting. He was shaken up for a few seconds and he was back to doing masti after the shot was over. He has spoilt me, now if I go back (to the South), I will be expecting people to be like Raj. I don’t know how many actors I will find like that, ” the director told in an interview.
The process of watching Rao seamlessly transform into his character, Kolanu said, was “magical”. “He brings his own spin to the whole scene and sometimes it is way better than what I conceived. I was surprised ,” he added.
As a person, the director said, Rao is a grounded and humble man, who oozes positive energy. “He never says no to anything, never insecure about anything,” he added.
‘HIT’ is a remake of Kolanu’s 2020 Telugu crime investigative action thriller of the same name. Which stars Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma. Kolanu said the film is a tribute to the police force and hence he felt it was necessary to glorify Rao’s character a bit.
“What I want to portray with ‘HIT’ is the amount of work and detailing that goes into keeping people safe by the police department. In other words, it is glorifying the police. We are staying true to their world and being real and let the audience experience the glimpse of hard work that they put in to keep the city safe.”
The director stated that cinematically ‘HIT’ is unlike the larger-than-life image of a cop in cinema. “It is not a regular cop film. It is realistic. The cop is not a superhero. I am trying to highlight the realness of the whole business,” Kolanu added.
