Samantha Ruth Prabhu brought the house from her ex-husband

With her sensual dance moves in the Oo Antava song from Pushpa and other hit movies, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been a true highlight of the year. Due to her talent as well as her independent and fearless nature, this woman has emerged as one of the most admired.

When Samantha and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya separated, the house was sold. However the actress got in touch with the owners and acquired it all by herself. According to information shared in a recent interview by the building’s owner. Together with her mother, she currently resides there.

An Eye Opener for #Nagachaitanya Fans From MuraliMohan Garu@Samanthaprabhu2 Bought the Same House Again After Divorce With Her Own Money by Giving extra Profit to owners they sold The House is Owned By #SamanthaRuthPrabhu Advertisement Inkosari #Samantha ki free ga iccharu ante pagiliddhi pic.twitter.com/2s6wywrRCB — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) July 28, 2022

The actress started off in poverty but has now ascended to tremendous heights. Samantha never intended to become an actress, as was also made clear on Karan Johar’s talk programme “Koffee with Karan,” but instead fell into the role as a result of her family’s inability to support her beyond a certain point in her academic career. And from where she is now, looking back on it, buying a house for herself looks to be a lovely example of a self-made and independent lady.

With upcoming projects like “Shaakuntalam,” “Kushi,” and “Yashoda,” as well as some other unknown projects, Samantha has incredibly busy days ahead of her.