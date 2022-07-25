Sana Khan explains why she chose to wear hijab after several days of depression

Sana Khan has talked about how she left movies and TV because she was depressed, even though she was successful in those fields. The actor has been in movies like Jai Ho with Salman Khan and was a finalist on Bigg Boss 6. Since 2020, she has been married to Mufti Anas Sayied and wears a hijab. She just put out a video in which she talks about why she changed her life and stopped making movies.

Sana says, “In my past life of course, I had everything, name, fame, money. I could do anything and everything that I wanted but one thing that was missing was – peace in my heart. I was like I have everything but why am I not happy? It was very tough and there were days of depression, there were days of Allah’s message that I could see through his signs.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Muttawiffy Hujjaj South Asia (@mhsaco1) Advertisement

She said, “In 2019 I still remember, during Ramadan, I used to see a grave in my dreams. I would see a burning, blazing grave and I could see myself in the grave. I didn’t see the empty grave, I saw myself. I felt this is the sign that God is giving me that if I don’t change, this is what my end is. That got me a little anxiety. I still remember the changes that were happening. I would listen to all the motivational Islamic speeches and one night I remember reading something so beautiful.”