Sanjay Dutt broke his silence over Shamshera being a flop

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who most recently co-starred in the box office failure “Shamshera” with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, has penned a lengthy letter. Dutt shared a statement in support of the film’s director, Karan Malhotra, after he broke his silence about receiving hate mail for “Shamshera.”

Sanjay stated in his note on Friday that he respects Karan as a director. As the pair earlier collaborated in the box office success “Agneepath.” Sanjay defended his director, asserting that he has a talent for creating relatable characters. The actor also wrote on the negative feedback the movie has gotten from viewers. He declared that he supports the movie and expresses the wish that it would eventually find its audience.

The note read, “Films are acts of passion – passion to tell a story, to bring to life characters you’ve never met before. Shamshera is one such labour of love to which we gave our all. It’s a movie made up of blood, sweat and tears. It’s a dream that we brought on screen. Movies are made for audiences to relish. And every movie finds Its viewers, sooner or later.”

“Shamshera found a lot of people hating on It: some of the hate came from people who didn’t even watch It. I find It horrible that people don’t respect the hard work we all put in. I admire Karan as a filmmaker, and mostly as a person. He is one of the best directors I have worked with in my long career of four decades. He has the knack of giving characters that strike a chord. We did that with Agneepath, where he gave me Kancha Cheena to play. The process of working on It was brilliant. He hosted me again with Shamshera and what a ball of a time we had making this film, and bringing to life Shuddh Singh.”

He further added, “Karan is like family and success or failure aside, it will always be an honour to work with him. I stand by him always. Shamshera will find its tribe someday but until it does, I stand resolute with the film, the memories we created, the bond we shared, and the laughs we had. the hardships we went through. I thank the whole unit – cast and crew of the film who stayed with the film for four years. Through the pandemic, through my own personal rough times. Ranbir and I have forged a bond for life with this film.”

"His craft and ability to depict emotionality on screen is par excellence. It pains to see how people we so eager to spew hatred on the work of one of the most hardworking and talented actors of our times. Art and our commitment for it transcends the hate coming our way. The love we feel for the film and its people goes beyond everything that's being sold. Baaki kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna! #ShamsheralsOurs."

For the unversed, “Shamshera” hasn’t been able to get moviegoers to theatres. Although the audience enjoyed seeing Ranbir and Sanjay in the movie. However, they didn’t connect well with the plot or the direction.