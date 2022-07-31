Sara Ali Khan has the cutest reply when asked of Ranveer SIngh

Ranveer Singh’s mind-blowing photo shoot has caused the internet to go viral.

Ranveer Singh’s mind-blowing photo shoot has caused the internet to go viral. For a photo shoot with the New York-based magazine Paper, the actor stripped off. The images quickly became popular online and stirred quite some controversy. Some internet users have considered the superstar’s photoshoot silly and cringe-worthy, while others have praised him for it. Numerous movie stars have shown their support for him and their excitement for the upcoming films. After saying that, Sara Ali Khan also shared her thoughts on the subject.

When queried about the pictures by the photographers as she greeted them at the airport, Sara maintained her response direct and succinct. Saying, “Ranveer Singh mere favourite hain, aap mujhse kuch aur matt bulwaiye” ( Ranveer is my favourite, please don’t me say anything more than that”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan previously acknowledged that people spend a lot of free time talking about the photo shoot. The actress claimed in an interview that people are only talking about it for its own sake. She also said that everyone was welcome to discuss and debate it. Because everyone has an opinion on everything, I believe that everyone also has a lot of spare time.

On the professional front, Ranveer most recently attracted attention for walking the runway alongside wife Deepika Padukone for Manish Malhotra and Shabana Azmi’s fashion show. The globe applauded the couple after they made a daring statement while dressed in traditional ethnic garb.