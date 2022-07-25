Sayali Sanjeev’s ‘Goshta Eka Paithanichi’ wins best feature film award

Sayali Sanjeev is an actress from Mumbai.

Goshta Eka Paithanichi, starring Sayali Sanjeev, won the Best Marathi Film award at the 68th National Film Awards.

The movie had already won praise at several film festivals.

Advertisement

Sayali Sanjeev is an actress from Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She works in Marathi films and TV shows.

Goshta Eka Paithanichi, starring Sayali Sanjeev, won the Best Marathi Film award at the 68th National Film Awards ceremony, which was recently held in Delhi. The movie had already won praise at several film festivals. When we asked Sanjeev about the win, she told us that she was still “digest the news.”

She says, “I’m still figuring out how to react. It’s a blessing. I’m blessed to work in this film as the protagonist. Sabr ka fal meetha hota hai. It’s been a year-and-a-half since we started with this. It’s a film that’s closest to my heart.”

She adds, “I’m missing my father. It was his dream that I get something as big as this award.”

“There was a lot of dedication and hard work involved in it. Mujhe andar se pata tha that people will love this film. I didn’t know whether it would get awards or not, but I was certain it would bring a smile on their faces. [But] Itna bada title milega. ye laga nahi tha.”

Also Read Madhuri Dixit shares adorable throwback picture with hubby Shriram Nene Madhuri Dixit is one of the most gorgeous celebrities of Bollywood. She...