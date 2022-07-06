Shah Rukh Khan once got his hair combed by Hema Malini

Dil Aashna Hai was Shah Rukh’s first film, which he signed in 1991.

The film didn’t release until December 1992 due to delays.

Shah Rukh Khan appeared in the 1990s film Dil Aashna Hai.

Shah Rukh Khan appeared in the 1990s film Dil Aashna Hai, directed by Hema Malini. Shah Rukh Khan said in an old interview that Hema once “combed” his hair while filming. Shah Rukh and Hema were last seen together in the 2004 film Veer-Zaara.

Hema produced and directed Dil Aashna Hai. Shah Rukh, Divya Bharti, Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Dimple Kapadia, Amrita Singh, and Sonu Walia were among the actors in the movie. Dil Aashna HaiDil Aashna Hai was Shah Rukh’s first film, which he signed in 1991 but didn’t release until December 1992 due to delays. The album was released in June 1992, only a few months after he made his breakthrough with Deewana.

She said, “Hema remembers how nervous Shah Rukh had been during that first meeting. Apparently, every question of hers was met with a breathless, incoherent reply! The first audition left her dissatisfied. Hema suggested they try again – this time with his hair gelled back and his colourful jacket replaced with a plain tee. The results were satisfactory but just to be doubly sure, Hema called Dharmendra over to come and meet the young actor. Dharam, it is believed, took a liking to the young man instantly.”

