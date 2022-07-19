Advertisement
date 2022-07-19
Shah Rukh Khan posses with chef-fans in London

Articles
In London, Shah Rukh Khan is presently filming “Dunki,” one of his future movies. Here is a photo of SRK posing with the chefs after eating an Italian meal in a London restaurant. He is wearing fantastic sunglasses, a black top over his white t-shirt, and these in the photo. The chef uploaded the images to his Instagram page.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Being chef hassan (@beingchefhassan)

Approximately four years after his last appearance on the big screen, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with successful director Rajkumar Hirani on the film “Dunki.”

The movie was co-produced by Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, all of which are owned by the billionaire. Taapsee Pannu (Pink, Dobaaraa, and “Loop Lapeta”) is also a member of the cast.

A teaser video was used to announce the “Dunki” announcement; it contains no narrative spoilers but promises comedy, emotion, and romance. Release day is set for December 22, 2023.

