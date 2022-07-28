Shah Rukh Khan predicted Ranveer Singh will face consequences

With his most recent photo shoot, Ranveer Singh has found himself in a huge pot of trouble.

With his most recent photo shoot, Ranveer Singh has found himself in a huge pot of trouble. Fans are applauding his brave decision, but he appears to be facing an increasing number of FIRs and complaints.

Interestingly, on his final appearance on “Koffee With Karan,” Shah Rukh Khan made a humorous remark about Ranveer’s attire. If SRK heard that Ranveer Singh had been arrested, host Karan Johar urged him to speculate as to why. Shah Rukh Khan had joked, “For wearing clothing and for not wearing clothes.”

In accordance with IPC sections 292 (obscenity, sale or exhibiting publicly material for sale), 293 (sale of obscene products to young persons), and 509, a FIR was recently filed at the Chembur police station against the actor (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of women). Additionally, the actor is the subject of a complaint that was made to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

Khushboo Jain, an attorney for the Supreme Court, explained the case’s legal ramifications: “It can be difficult to define what is considered “obscene,” but it must be lewd, obscene, or have the potential to deprive or corrupt someone. The phrases “lascivious,” “prurient,” “deprave,” and “corrupt” are no longer defined precisely, opening the door to further interpretation. The honourable courts have created standards over time to judge what constitutes “obscene” behaviour.”