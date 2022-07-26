KRK denies favouring Shah Rukh Khan to do Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan has thanked ‘little one’ Alia Bhatt for co-producing their forthcoming film Darlings. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh quoted Alia Bhatt and said that he, too, is nervous and will be ‘biting his nails’ till the film’s release. Darlings was produced by Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions in conjunction with Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment.
Sharing the trailer of Darlings on Twitter, Alia had written on Monday, “My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!” Jasmeet K Reen makes his directorial debut with Darlings. The dark comedy set in Mumbai will be available on Netflix on August 5. The film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in addition to Alia.
According to the official synopsis, the film follows a mother-daughter combo as they strive to find their place in the city, “seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds”. Earlier speaking about the film, Alia had said in a statement, “Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it’s my first film as a producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over.”
Alia is working on various projects, including Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, in which she co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. This year’s release date is September 9th. She just completed two films, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot.
Shah Rukh is now preparing for the release of Pathaan, a film produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand. It will be released on January 25, 2023, and will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Jawan by director Atlee. The film will be released in theatres on June 2, 2023. Along with Taapsee Pannu, Shah Rukh will appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which will be released on December 22, 2023.
