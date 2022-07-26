Darlings was produced by Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions in conjunction with Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

The dark comedy set in Mumbai will be available on Netflix on August 5.

The film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew.

Shah Rukh Khan has thanked ‘little one’ Alia Bhatt for co-producing their forthcoming film Darlings. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh quoted Alia Bhatt and said that he, too, is nervous and will be ‘biting his nails’ till the film’s release. Darlings was produced by Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions in conjunction with Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Sharing the trailer of Darlings on Twitter, Alia had written on Monday, “My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!” Jasmeet K Reen makes his directorial debut with Darlings. The dark comedy set in Mumbai will be available on Netflix on August 5. The film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in addition to Alia.

According to the official synopsis, the film follows a mother-daughter combo as they strive to find their place in the city, “seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds”. Earlier speaking about the film, Alia had said in a statement, “Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it’s my first film as a producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over.”

