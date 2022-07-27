‘Shamshera’ Director Karan Malhotra shared heartfelt note

Karan Malhotra has finally said something about how his movie “Shamshera” bombed at the box office.

He wrote a note and said he was sorry for “giving up” on the movie.

Since it came out on July 22, the movie has made Rs 36 crore.

Advertisement

Karan Malhotra has finally said something about how his movie “Shamshera” bombed at the box office. He wrote a note and said he was sorry for “giving up” on the movie. Even though Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt were in Malhotra’s movie, it didn’t do well at the box office.

Malhotra posted a heartbreaking note on Twitter to talk about the failure. He wrote, “My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you.”

“I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage. My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine.”

“Will face every thing together, the good the bad and the ugly.” the director said.

“And a huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #Shamsheraismine #Shamshera.”

Take a look!

Advertisement

Since it came out on July 22, the movie has made Rs 36 crore.

Also Read Shamshera Day 2 Box Office Shamshera debuted with slightly more than Rs. 10 cr on day 1....