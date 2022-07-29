Shanaya Kapoor raises temperature in Ibiza

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who is soon going to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak.

She have shared some stunning pictures on her Instagram handle from her recent getaway to Ibiza.

The actress can be seen posing with her friends as they enjoy a water ride.

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the well-known celebrity of Bollywood stars. Bedhadak will be the first movie. Shanaya was already a Bollywood diva before she started working in the entertainment business, because she makes it a point to turn heads wherever she goes and whenever she’s in public.

The famous child also has a big following on social media, and she often gives them beautiful photos and sneak peeks into her daily life. Shanaya does a great job of keeping fans interested. And now that she just flew to Ibiza with her best friends, the newcomer’s pictures are making us want to go there too.

In the first picture, Shanaya is taking a selfie in front of a mirror while wearing a bright green crop top, shirt, and shorts. She has on a pair of black sunglasses to go with her outfit. The next picture was taken inside a plane. In the third picture, Shanaya is wearing a pink and blue bikini and taking a selfie with a friend. In other pictures, you can see some of her friends.

Shanaya and her friends stopped along the way to take a quick swim and post a picture of their yacht ride. Her last photo shows that she went to a club, too. Shanaya’s caption for the post was “Life is my favourite movie.” As soon as she posted it, her father, Sanjay Kapoor, said, “Nice glasses,” and her mother used a heart emoji.

Bedhadak will be Shanaya’s first movie in Bollywood. Next year, she will start filming. She will be in the movie with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.