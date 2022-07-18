Shanaya Kapoor starrer Bedhadak is not being shelved confirmed creators

Shanaya Kapoor starrer Bedhadak is postponed indefinitely
The movie "Bedhadak," in which she made her Bollywood debut alongside Lakshya...
Earlier in March 2022, Karan Johar revealed Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya Lalwani, and Gurfatez Pirzada as the newcomers in Shashank Khaitan’s next film Bedhadak. However, there hasn’t been any news about when the project will start construction. Recently, it was rumoured that Shanaya might make her acting debut in another Dharma Productions production. Also that the movie has either been cancelled or delayed forever. However, the project is still very much in progress, the creators have now made that clear.
Bedhadak, starring Gurfateh Pirzada, Kapoor, and Lakshya, is on schedule, and production is expected to start early in 2019. The cast are now participating in workshops and reading texts for the movie.
Produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Bedhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan. Who has worked on the movies Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak. Do you think this movie will be released on time? Let us know in the comments below.
